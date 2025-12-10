Jamahal Hill Gives His Side Of Joanna Jedrzejczyk Altercation; Admits He Once Slid Into Her DM’s

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has finally spoken out to give his side of the story regarding an altercation with retired star Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 323 last weekend that led to him threatening to hit her.



“I’ll knock you the f*ck out … if you touch my girl I’m going to knock you the f*ck out,” Hill had been seen telling Jedrzejczyk as she was being escorted away by security on Saturday night.

That had led to some speculation that Hill’s girlfriend was also in the room at the time, but he’s now explained that wasn’t the case.



In fact, Hill says he had only attended the event with his brother and was hanging out at the VIP lounge when a brief conversation with Jedrzejczyk quickly took a turn for the worse.



“I greet everybody. I go up to Joanna, I say ‘hey what’s up champ, how you doing?’” Hill recalled on his YouTube channel. “She’s like ‘yeah, what’s up? Where’s your girl? Your girl’s not here? Where’s your girl?’ I was like no, she’s not here.’

“She’s like ‘you’re Mr. Big Player Man, Mr. Big Time.’ I’m like what are you talking about? She’s like ‘yeah, I don’t know how you get down in America but I’m from Poland, we’re real gangsters, I don’t do this shit, I don’t play this shit.’ I’m like yo, what’s going on? What happened? So I asked her about this. Was something said? Did you hear something? Talk to me. What’s going on? What are you upset about?’”

Essentially this argument appears to have gone on for quite some time according to Hill, with Jedrzejczyk continuing to be angry at him without actually being specific about what was bothering her, while he repeatedly pleaded with her to explain what was wrong.



Eventually Hill gets to explaining the stage in the altercation that was partially captured on video.



“At that point, I’m like you’re making a scene, this shit ain’t cool,” Hill said. “The UFC staff comes, they grab her, start moving her away and now she’s getting real loud talking about ‘just wait, I’ll f*ck you and I’ll f*ck your girl up.’ I’m like if you would have touched my girl, I would have knocked you the f*ck out and if you touch my girl, I’m going to knock you the f*ck out. She’s threatening to assault my girl.”

So what was Jedrzejczyk actually angry about?



Well it seems that there is more context to the story, as Hill goes on to admit that back at UFC 295 in New York City in 2023 he did try to hook up with Jedrzejczyk, and shows some DM’s they exchanged at that time.



“A couple of years ago in New York, when the whole bus incident happened [prior to UFC 295], a bunch of us were in there, Joanna was in New York, I was in New York and I shot my shot. I was shooting my shot. I was shooting my shot, I tried to smash.”



Apparently that didn’t work out for him and they went their separate ways without anything happening, but Hill and his girlfriend happened to share a table with Jedrzejczyk and her manager at a recent event.



According to Hill, Jedrzejczyk’s manager was attempting to drop hints about what had happened back in 2018, but apparently he’d already told his girlfriend about it.



“Her manager, this entire time we’re at this event is like subliminally trying to drop messages to my girl, trying to dry snitch,” Hill claims. “The thing is, I’m real, I’m a real honest and transparent person. My girl already knew this. My girl had already known this, I had already talked to her. We had already spoken on this. She kept doing this. [My girlfriend] brings this to my attention like ‘I don’t know what’s going on, she keeps dropping like subliminal hints about New York, is there something more about New York that I don’t know or whatever?’ I’m like no, I told you what happened. I tried to f*ck with her, nothing happened. It was what it was.’”

“When she does it again, my girl tells her ‘I know about New York, I’m not mad, I’m not tripping about it, we’re good, I know my man, we’re good.’” Hill claimed. “So her manager takes this and because she can’t drive a wedge or get the reaction she wanted so she just straight up turns to Joanna and said ‘you had sex with Jamahal?’ Says this to her in front of my girl, which understandably could be embarrassing for her, which is something I absolutely never said.

“I said I tried to sleep with her. She says this to Joanna. Joanna jumps up, she’s like ‘no, I’m not like that, I’m from Poland, we’ve got morals, we don’t do that.’ Now mind you this entire time we’re at this event, my girl and Joanna have been sitting and talking, they’ve been cool, best of friends, this whole time. She was not tripping about this at all.”

Watch Hill’s very long video about what happened in the video he posted below.

