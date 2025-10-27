UFC Fight Night 263 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 263 takes place this coming Saturday night, November 1st at the Apex in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card below.



In the main event Steve Garcia rides the momentum of a six-fight winning streak into his fight with David Onama, who has won his last four bouts.



In the co-main event Waldo Cortes-Acosta looks to bounce back from a loss in August that snapped a five-fight winning run. To do so he’ll have to get the better of Ante Delija, who is coming off back-to-back 1st round victories via strikes.



Jeremiah Wells has been defeated in his last two Octagon appearances as he now prepares to lock horns with Themba Gorimbo, whose four-fight winning run came to an end last December.



After going 1-1 last year, Isaac Dulgarian finally returns for his first fight of 2025 against Yadier Del Valle, who won his UFC debut by submission after joining from the Contender Series.



Charles Radtke has lost two of last three fights as now squares up to Contender Series recruit Daniel Frunza, who was TKO’d due to a doctor’s stoppage in his Octagon debut.



Opening up the main card will be Allan Nascimento, who comes in off a three-fight winning streak to fight Cody Durden, who has suffered back-to-back defeats in the past year.



Check out the full UFC Fight Night 263 card below.

Main Card



Steve Garcia vs. David Onama

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ante Delija

Jeremiah Wells vs. Themba Gorimbo

Isaac Dulgarian vs. Yadier del Valle

Charles Radtke vs. Daniel Frunza

Allan Nascimento vs. Cody Durden



Prelims



Billy Elekana vs. Kevin Christian

Timothy Cuamba vs. Lee Chang-ho

Donte Johnson vs. Sedriques Dumas

Ketlen Vieira vs. Norma Dumont

Alice Ardelean vs. Montserrat Ruiz

Philip Rowe vs. Ko Seok-hyun

Talita Alencar vs. Ariane Carnelossi