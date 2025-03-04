Caio Borralho Calls Out Robert Whittaker To Fight At UFC 317

By Ross Cole

Caio Borralho has called out former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker to fight him at UFC 317 on June 28th during International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

Whittaker had recently indicated that he’d be interested in fighting ex-champ Sean Strickland next during an interview on Anthony Smith’s ‘On Paper’ podcast.

“I think Strickland makes a good argument to have because I feel like we’ve both been in that top sort of the pond for a while circling each other,” Whittaker told Smith on his show. “I feel like for whatever reason we haven’t been matched up, but we’ve both been in proximity for a while. It’s most likely the fight to make. I’m excited by that fight. I look at his style and I find it curious, I find it exciting to try and work out. He’s a tough dude, but I’m really proud in my skill set and confident in my skill set.”

It seems that has prompted the 6th ranked Borralho to suggest that he should be the one that the No.5 placed Whittaker needs to fight next.

“Hey @robwhittakermma stop calling guys ahead of you in the rankings after u lose a fight bro!” Borralho wrote on social media. “Let’s fight UFC 317 June 29 on International Fight Week! What do you think? What do you all fans think?”

The 32-year-old Borralho is certainly entitled to a big-name fight next as he’s currently on a seven-fight winning streak in the UFC, beating the likes of Jared Cannonier, Paul Craig and Armen Petrosyan along the way.

It remains to be seen whether Whittaker likes the idea too though, or if he’d prefer to continue to pursue a battle of former champs with the No.2 ranked Strickland instead.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Caio Borralho Calls Out Robert Whittaker To Fight At UFC 317

