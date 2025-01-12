César Almeida Brutally KO’s Abdul Razak Alhassan At UFC Fight Night 249

Cesar Almeida battled through adversity in the first round of his fight with Abdul Razak Alhassan tonight at UFC Fight Night 249 to deliver a stunning one-punch knockout.



Round One

Almeida with a kick to the calf. Now one to the body and then back to the calf kick. Alhassan with an early attempt to clinch up against the cage, but doesn’t remain there for long.



Almeida continuing to work leg kicks and Alhassan trying to load up on power punches that aren’t getting through so far.



Alhassan opts to clinch up again against the cage. he lands a knee to the body. Almeida preventing him from getting too much going from this position and then moves away.



Big right hand from Alhassan drops Almeida. Almeida regroups tough and then is able to stand back up.



Alhassan going for a finish here though as he starts throwing big power punches. However, Almeida then picks his moment to unleash a left hand counter that sends Alhassan crashing backwards onto the canvas unconscious for a stunning KO victory.



That was a devastating finish and Alhassan remains unconscious for an extended period of time afterwards and then still looks very unsteady when he is finally helped onto his stool. Even at this early stage in the year that will likely be up there with the best KO’s of 2025.