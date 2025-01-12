César Almeida Brutally KO’s Abdul Razak Alhassan At UFC Fight Night 249

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Cesar Almeida battled through adversity in the first round of his fight with Abdul Razak Alhassan tonight at UFC Fight Night 249 to deliver a stunning one-punch knockout. Round One Almeida with a kick to the calf. Now one to the body and then back to the calf kick. Alhassan with an early attempt to ...

Cesar Almeida battled through adversity in the first round of his fight with Abdul Razak Alhassan tonight at UFC Fight Night 249 to deliver a stunning one-punch knockout.

Round One

Almeida with a kick to the calf. Now one to the body and then back to the calf kick. Alhassan with an early attempt to clinch up against the cage, but doesn’t remain there for long.

Almeida continuing to work leg kicks and Alhassan trying to load up on power punches that aren’t getting through so far.

Alhassan opts to clinch up again against the cage. he lands a knee to the body. Almeida preventing him from getting too much going from this position and then moves away.

Big right hand from Alhassan drops Almeida. Almeida regroups tough and then is able to stand back up.

Alhassan going for a finish here though as he starts throwing big power punches. However, Almeida then picks his moment to unleash a left hand counter that sends Alhassan crashing backwards onto the canvas unconscious for a stunning KO victory.

That was a devastating finish and Alhassan remains unconscious for an extended period of time afterwards and then still looks very unsteady when he is finally helped onto his stool. Even at this early stage in the year that will likely be up there with the best KO’s of 2025.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC Fight Night 249 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

The UFC Fight Night 249 post-fight press conference will soon start in Las Vegas and you can watch it via the video below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPFpr0SBD1M

Mackenzie Dern Submits Amanda Ribas In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 249

Mackenzie Dern got a chance to show off her high-level jiu-jitsu against Amanda Ribas in the main event of UFC Fight Night 249 tonight ...

Santiago Ponzinibbio TKO’s Carlston Harris In Rd3 At UFC Fight Night 249

Santiago Ponzinibbio found himself in a tough fight with Carlston Harris tonight at UFC Fight Night 249, but when he started to find a ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS PRODUCT GUIDES
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United