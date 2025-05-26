Cody Garbrandt To Fight Raoni Barcelos At UFC On ESPN 69

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt’s next fight will be against Raoni Barcelos at UFC On ESPN 69 in Atlanta, Georgia on June 14th.



It’s been over a year since the 33-year-old Garbrandt suffered a 2nd round submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300.



Prior to that Garbrandt had managed to put some distance between himself and a dismal run of form by picking up back-to-back wins over Trevin Jones and Brian Kelleher in 2023.



However, five losses in his previous six Octagon appearances, including four defeats via strikes means that ‘No Love’ is still a long way from his heyday when he was crowned the 135lb champion by convincingly beating Dominick Cruz back in 2017 at a time when he was still undefeated.



Now Garbrandt will have to try to get back in the win column against the 38-year-old veteran Barcelos, who also had his struggles not too long ago that saw him defeated in four out of five fights between 2021-2023, but he’s now back on track with two victories over Cristian Quinonez and Payton Talbott.



Garbrandt vs. Barcelos joins a UFC On ESPN 69 card that will be headlined by a welterweight fight between Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley, while Rose Namajunas faces Miranda Maverick along with a battle of former TUF winners as Michael Chiesa fights Court McGee.