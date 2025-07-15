Dana White Hints At ‘Way More Global’ TV Deal

By Ross Cole

The UFC are currently in negotiations over their next broadcasting deal for 2026 after their current deal with ESPN concludes, and Dana White has given a new hint about what could be in the works.

“The world’s going to change a lot in the next year with our rights deals,” White said on the ‘Full Send’ podcast. “Depending on where we end up, but more than likely, we’re going to end up with a platform that is way more global than we are now.”

While White didn’t go into specifics, that does suggest that the UFC could be looking to sign up with the likes of Netflix or Amazon Prime, who each have vast global subscriber bases that dwarf more traditional broadcasting partners.

That’s not too surprising when you consider that WWE, who also fall under the same ‘TKO Holding’s banner as the UFC have already taken the plunge over on Netflix with a $5 billion dollar deal to air it’s flagship ‘Monday Night Raw’ show their for the next 10 years, while Dana White is promoting the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing match that is set to air on Netflix.

It’s worth noting that there has also been a suggestion that the UFC could look to split their content over multiple platforms, so it still remains to be seen how things will look by the start of 2026, and for now White insists that nothing is set in stone.

“There’s nothing. I don’t have anything right now,” White said when pressed for more information. “We’re in the middle of talks. We’ll see how it plays out. Literally have zero info on that right now.”

With that being said, White appeared to make it clear that they aren’t going to just settle for the current status quo.

“Every year that we’ve done a deal — if you think about it, Spike TV we started. From there, we went to Fox. From there, we went to ESPN. We’ve leveled up every single time and it made the sport bigger and bigger and bigger.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

