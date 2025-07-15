Movsar Evloev Is Out Of Aaron Pico Fight At UFC On ABC 9

Next weekend’s UFC On ABC 9 event in Abu Dhabi has taken a hit after Movsar Evloev withdrew from his five-round co-main event fight with Aaron Pico.



The exact reason for the 31-year-old Evloev’s call-off isn’t known at this stage, though it’s believed to be due to either an injury or health issue he picked up during his training camp in Thailand.



It’s a disappointing development for the undefeated Evloev as he’s currently ranked No.2 in the division and closing in on a title shot after winning all nine of his UFC fights to date, extending his overall career record to 19-0 in the process.



Along the way he’s beaten the likes of Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen and Diego Lopes, but with all his Octagon wins coming by way of decision, he’s not a fighter the UFC has fast-tracked to title contention, so he’s having to earn the opportunity the hard way.



As such he was due to welcome former Bellator star Pico to the Octagon, who has won nine of his last 10 fights in that promotion since 2020.



At this stage it’s not clear whether Pico will be given a late replacement opponent for the July 26th show in Abu Dhabi, though there is some talk that the promotion may simply push the match-up with Evloev back to UFC 319 in Chicago on August 16th instead.