Conor McGregor Claims He’s Back In Drug Testing Pool For White House Event

Conor McGregor appears to be following in the footsteps of Jon Jones by revealing that he’s back in the UFC’s drug testing pool with the intention of fighting on the UFC: White House card next year.



“I’m going home, going to get the head down, going to rest. They’re testing me, I’m in the pool,” McGregor told ‘The Schmo’. “So get ready! And stay ready, because damage will be done! Oval office, White House garden!”

McGregor is no stranger to the White House as he was invited to visit the world famous building earlier in year, where he spoke personally with President Trump.



However, McGregor also continues to be no stranger to controversy as we’re just days removed from ‘The Notorious’ being publicly called out by rapper Azealia Banks after he DM’d her photos posing in his birthday suit, which she proceeded to post on X for the whole world to see.



Of course McGregor has been exhibiting erratic behavior for a long time now, and so any claims that he’s going to fight again have to be taken with a large pinch of salt.



That being said, if he is truly back in the drug-testing pool you’d have to imagine the results from that would make for fascinating reading.