Conor McGregor Vows To Slap Head Off Logan Brothers While Sitting With Their Mom

By Ross Cole

Somehow Conor McGregor ended up on a bus with Jake and Logan Paul on the way to the presidential inauguration earlier this week, and the UFC fighter couldn’t resist the opportunity to get into some motor-mouthed trash talk with the two stars.

“It’s all sweet here, yeah?” McGregor said as he approached the brothers prior to getting on the bus. “You kept your mouth shut, you did. I thought we were gonna get the fight going? You’re very quiet. You’re giving all this Dana this, Dana that – you’re f*cking controlled by the WWE as well, bro. … Bring it home for me.”

McGregor is referencing a rumored boxing match between McGregor and Logan Paul that was said to be in the works for later this year, but appears to have quickly fizzled out.

The footage, which comes from Logan Paul’s YouTube channel, then switches to McGregor at the back of the bus, sitting next to the brother’s mom, while telling them that he plans to beat them up.

“Here’s the deal, I’m gonna slap the head off the two of yous, and KSI,” McGregor said. “All three. … Side jobs. A little side job, yeah?”

“You can’t even do your main job, how you gonna do a side job?” Logan responded. “… It’s crazy being on a bus with you. If there’s a dolly it would be going through a window.”

And that’s the conundrum for McGregor, as though years ago he was known for backing up his words with action, these days his failure to actually get back into the Octagon and fight means that it’s become harder for people to actually take him seriously.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Conor McGregor Vows To Slap Head Off Logan Brothers While Sitting With Their Mom

