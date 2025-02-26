Dan Hooker Explains How He Suffered Fractured Hand In Training

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Dan Hooker revealed yesterday that he’s out of his UFC 313 co-main event fight with Justin Gaethje next month and now he’s explained how he suffered his fractured hand injury. “One of the paws is not doing too well,” Hooker told Sky Sports New Zealand. “I was sparring last night, as I do, just letting ...

Dan Hooker revealed yesterday that he’s out of his UFC 313 co-main event fight with Justin Gaethje next month and now he’s explained how he suffered his fractured hand injury.

“One of the paws is not doing too well,” Hooker told Sky Sports New Zealand. “I was sparring last night, as I do, just letting some hooks go, just throwing some bombs down range, and I just caught one of the boys on the top of the dome with my knuckle. I don’t think too much of it but they sent me off to get a CT scan. Had a little CT scan and they told me my hand is fractured.”

“So yeah, I obviously still would fight,” Hooker continued. “But with the medicals they squeeze your hands and [mimics being in pain]. So we’ll see how it all plays out. … We’ll see if we can kick this fight down the road or we’ll just wait and see.

“It’s unfortunate that it was this close. Obviously, gutted for all the fans that I know that were excited for this fight. That’s probably the main thing, I think. The Lords of War were not happy, and they took it away from you.”

At this stage the UFC still hasn’t revealed whether Gaethje will remain on the UFC 313 card, but there’s already been a number of fighters signalling there interest in the match-up, including the likes of Mateusz Gamrot, Rafael Fiziev and Renato Moicano, so it certainly seems like there’s a good chance he will.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Dan Hooker Explains How He Suffered Fractured Hand In Training

Dan Hooker revealed yesterday that he’s out of his UFC 313 co-main event fight with Justin Gaethje next month and now he’s explained how ...

Henry Cejudo Says He’s Still Seeing Double After Eye Poke

Henry Cejudo lost his headlining fight against Song Yadong on Saturday night by technical decision after being caught by an eye-poke that left him ...
jose aldo ufc 200

Jose Aldo To Fight Aiemann Zahabi At UFC 315

Veteran star Jose Aldo’s next fight will be against Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 315 in Montreal, Canada on May 10th. The 38-year-old Aldo was ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United