Dana White And TKO Join Forces With Turki Alalshikh For New Boxing Promotion

For years Dana White has toyed the with the idea of getting involved in the boxing business, and now it’s finally official as he and the UFC’s parent company TKO Group Holdings have joined forces with Turki Alalshikh and Sela, a Public Investment Fund company, to announce that they are creating a new boxing promotion.



TKO are set to be the managing partner for the new outfit, with UFC CEO Dana White set to work alongside WWE President Nick Khan as the executive leaders.

Speaking at the announcement of the new venture, White explained that the plan is to run it with a similar model to the way the UFC operates in terms of fight bookings.



“The model is proven to deliver the fights that the fans want to see,” White said. “The best will fight the best, and the fighters will continue to move up the rankings and become world champions.



“We will continue to make announcements on where you can watch and all the rest of the details of the business as we get closer to the launch. I’ll see you soon.”

A statement from TKO provides additional details about how the business will operate, noting that they will have, “a highly structured system to develop new talent from around the world, including athlete combines and academies, access for all boxers to the UFC Performance Institute, the world’s leading combat sports performance training, research, rehabilitation, and nutrition center, and TKO’s production, media, and promotional expertise, to deliver both in-arena experiences and top-tier, state-of-the-art broadcasts to fans around the world.”

Both Turki Alalshikh and TKO President Mark Shapiro have also given their thoughts on the new venture.



“This is a strategic opportunity to reimagine the sport of boxing globally,” Shapiro stated. “TKO has the deep expertise, promotional prowess, and longstanding relationships. HE Turki Alalshikh and Sela share our passion and vision for evolving the current model. Together, we can bring the sweet science back to its rightful place in the forefront of the global sports ecosystem.”

“This landmark partnership between industry powerhouses sets the stage for an unparalleled experience for boxers and fans,” Turki Alalshikh said. “Together, we are developing the next generation of talent and delivering world-class events at a time when the sport is primed for further disruption.”

More details about the new venture are expected to be announced in the coming months.