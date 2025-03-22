Dana White Still Certain Jones vs. Aspinall Will Happen

By Ross Cole

A few months into 2025 it feels like we’re no further forward in getting the long-awaited heavyweight title clash between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall that everyone wants to see, but in a new interview Dana White remains very confident that it will happen.

“The fight is going to happen,” White told TNT Sports on the eve of UFC Fight Night 255. “It’s just a matter of when now, getting it signed and done. The fight will happen.

“It’s going to happen. It’s done but it’s not done. Not done enough to sit right here now and announce it and give you a date. But the fight is going to happen. It’s just a matter of getting it signed now.”

Aspinall has been impatiently waiting for his chance to become the undisputed champion since KO’ing Sergey Pavlovich in 69 seconds to win the interim title back in 2023.

Jones insistence on fighting Stipe Miocic first meant that Aspinall then went on to defend his interim belt against Curtis Blaydes in July of last year, knocking him out in just 60 seconds.

Jones then did finally fight Miocic in November of last year, TKO’ing him in the third round, but while he dropped hints that a showdown with Aspinall might happen, it hasn’t materialized yet.

Many had seen Jones only other option other than retiring to be a superfight with Alex Pereira, but with the Brazilian recently losing his light-heavyweight title it feels like the Aspinall fight is in the only show in town.

And while it’s taking a long time to put together, if it does happen, White believes it has all the makings of the biggest fight in heavyweight history.

“Me and my crew believe that this is probably the biggest heavyweight fight we’ve done,” White said. “When we pull this off, and actually make the fight and announce it and start leading up to it, this will be the biggest heavyweight fight in UFC history.”

Watch White’s full interview with TNT Sports below.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Dana White Still Certain Jones vs. Aspinall Will Happen

