Dominick Cruz Announces His Retirement After Latest Injury Setback

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Former UFC and WEC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has announced his retirement from the sport after another injury setback forced him to pull out of his final fight against Rob Font latest this month. One of the most talented fighters of his generation, the 39-year-old Cruz has been jinxed with injury issues throughout his entire ...

Former UFC and WEC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has announced his retirement from the sport after another injury setback forced him to pull out of his final fight against Rob Font latest this month.

One of the most talented fighters of his generation, the 39-year-old Cruz has been jinxed with injury issues throughout his entire career, including having two separate three-year stints out of the sport, and after suffering two shoulder dislocations in the past year he’s now decided it’s time to hang up his gloves for good.

“To the fans worldwide, I have poured every ounce of myself into this sport for the last 25 years,” Cruz wrote on social media. “I was really hopeful for one final fight but unfortunately, two shoulder dislocations in 8 months calls an end to this guy’s career. 

I gave everything I had and put it into preparation and training for this fight —focusing on my cardio and my body for the past year. But sometimes, the body just doesn’t cooperate. 

The pain isn’t as bad now that my shoulder is back in place, but the second dislocation was far more complicated than the first. 

This sport has been everything to me—it’s helped to shape who I am. 

Thank you to the UFC for building this platform and paving the way for fighters like myself and so many others. The UFC broke barriers to set the stage not just for us as fighters. Also for every mma sports organization that followed them across the bridge created throughout politics in order to allow our sport to take place LEGALLY in the United States and now the world. 

I am incredibly grateful to everyone who booked tickets, hotels, and flights to support me. Thank you all for being there through every moment, every victory, and every challenge. You’ve made this journey unforgettable. Thank you for the love and support. I will carry it with me always. 

With love, Dominick.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC 312 Predictions

UFC 312 takes place tomorrow night in Sydney, Australia and we’ve got our predictions for all the fights below. Main Card Dricus du Plessis ...

Dominick Cruz Announces His Retirement After Latest Injury Setback

Former UFC and WEC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has announced his retirement from the sport after another injury setback forced him to pull out ...

UFC 312 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC 312 weigh-ins have now taken place ahead of tomorrow night’s event in Sydney, Australia and you can check out what all the ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United