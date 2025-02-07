Dominick Cruz Announces His Retirement After Latest Injury Setback

Former UFC and WEC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has announced his retirement from the sport after another injury setback forced him to pull out of his final fight against Rob Font latest this month.



One of the most talented fighters of his generation, the 39-year-old Cruz has been jinxed with injury issues throughout his entire career, including having two separate three-year stints out of the sport, and after suffering two shoulder dislocations in the past year he’s now decided it’s time to hang up his gloves for good.



“To the fans worldwide, I have poured every ounce of myself into this sport for the last 25 years,” Cruz wrote on social media. “I was really hopeful for one final fight but unfortunately, two shoulder dislocations in 8 months calls an end to this guy’s career.

“I gave everything I had and put it into preparation and training for this fight —focusing on my cardio and my body for the past year. But sometimes, the body just doesn’t cooperate.

“The pain isn’t as bad now that my shoulder is back in place, but the second dislocation was far more complicated than the first.

“This sport has been everything to me—it’s helped to shape who I am.

“Thank you to the UFC for building this platform and paving the way for fighters like myself and so many others. The UFC broke barriers to set the stage not just for us as fighters. Also for every mma sports organization that followed them across the bridge created throughout politics in order to allow our sport to take place LEGALLY in the United States and now the world.

“I am incredibly grateful to everyone who booked tickets, hotels, and flights to support me. Thank you all for being there through every moment, every victory, and every challenge. You’ve made this journey unforgettable. Thank you for the love and support. I will carry it with me always.

With love, Dominick.”