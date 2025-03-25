Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber Headlines UFC Fight Night 258

A women’s flyweight fight between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber will headline UFC Fight Night 258 in Las Vegas on May 31st.



The 25-year-old Blanchfield dusted herself off after a unanimous decision loss to Manon Fiorot early last year and proceeded to get right back to winning ways in another high-profile match-up against former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, beating her unanimously on the scorecards.



That means Blanchfield’s overall UFC run now stands at 7-1, leaving her ranked No.3 in the 125lb division heading into her next fight.



The 26-year-old Barber currently resides just one spot below Blanchfield at No.4 thanks to her current six-fight winning streak, beating the likes of Montana De La Rosa, Jessica Eye, Amanda Ribas and most recently Katlyn Cerminara [Chookagian] along the way.



As such, Barber now appears to be living up to her ‘The Future’ nickname, while extending her overall UFC record to 9-3 in the process.



Blanchfield vs. Barber headlines a Fight Night show at the UFC Apex that still being pieced together, but will also feature Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes, Dusko Tudorovic vs. Zachary Reese and Allan Nascimento vs. Jafel Filho.