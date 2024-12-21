Gilbert Burns Responds After Colby Covington Calls Him Out

By Ross Cole

Colby Covington called out Gilbert Burns to fight him earlier this week and now ‘Durhinho’ has given his response.

Covington only just fought a week ago in the UFC On ESPN 63 main event, and it didn’t go well, suffering a TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley after suffering a nasty cut to his right eyelid.

However, that hasn’t stopped him from calling out Burns, who was added to his hitlist after he gave out his coach Chael Sonnen’s personal telephone number online.

“That’s disgusting man, that’s despicable, and that’s not right man.” Colby Covington had said of Burns prank, which had been done to get Sonnen back for claiming that he was retired.  “That’s really messed up. Now, he’s getting tons of people calling him with stupid sh*t, saying stupid pranks. It’s a security concern. Gilbert, that was just very immature. What are we in high school dude? Be a grown a** man.

“That’s really messed up Gilbert did that to Uncle Chael. I said, ‘Hey, Uncle Chael, if you want me to handle that inside the octagon, I will get justice for us.  I will get justice on Gilbert’s f**king face.  I will make sure he never shows his face in America ever again because of how badly I beat him.”  

Now Burns has responded, and it sounds like he’s only too happy to accept Covington’s invitation to settle their differences the old fashioned way.

“April? Miami?,” Burns wrote on X.  “Miami April! Just (sign) the contract! I know you not showing up!”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

