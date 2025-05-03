Jon Jones Teases ‘The Best Is Still To Come’ As He Talks About Legacy

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has hinted that despite being off the radar lately he is still looking to get back into the Octagon again by stating that ‘the best is still to come’ while talking about his legacy in a new Instagram post.



Jones made the declaration alongside a photo of a room full of fight posters from major moments in his decorated UFC career, with one space still left on the wall.



“As you can see… still haven’t framed or hung the Stipe fight yet,” Jones wrote on Instagram. “Been moving a million miles an hour lately. But there’s one last perfect spot left on my wall of victory. And looking at this wall—it really hits me. This isn’t just artwork. It’s legacy. Every poster tells a story. Different chapters. Different homes. Different battles. Wins that meant the world at the time. Fights that made history.

“I’ve said it before, my career hasn’t been perfect, but it’s been undeniably legendary. Epic. Special. Just a few words that come to mind. Legend after legend. Era after era. What I’m most proud of? I’ve evolved. I’m so much more than just a fighter. I’m a man growing stronger in my faith, a family man, a loyal brother to my team, a businessman, a leader, a man for my community. And I know—without a doubt—my mother would be proud of the man I’ve become.

“The wall’s almost filled… but trust me, the story’s still being written. The best is yet to come.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/DJKKFbxvcvJ/



A much anticipated title showdown with current interim champion Tom Aspinall that Dana White has billed as the biggest fight in heavyweight history has been talked about for a long time now, but still hasn’t come to fruition, with recent speculation suggesting that Aspinall could instead fight Ciryl Gane next instead.



Whether Jones latest update means his return to the Octagon is any closer or not remains to be seen though.