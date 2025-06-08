Kevin Holland Submits Vicente Luque With D’Arce Choke At UFC 316

By Ross Cole

Kevin Holland showed off his submission ability tonight at UFC 316 with a second round d’arce choke finish of Vicente Luque. Round One Luque feels out with his right hand. Luque grabs hold of a single, but Holland is swiping at him with punches while on one leg, and that leads to Luque backing off. ...

Round One

Luque feels out with his right hand. Luque grabs hold of a single, but Holland is swiping at him with punches while on one leg, and that leads to Luque backing off.

Holland chatting constantly here. Luque with a flurry of punches. Now Holland connects with a big elbow behind the ear and that backs up Luque. Holland looking to land more, but Luque fires back to keep him at bay.

Luque has a lump forming behind his ear where that elbow landed. Luque lands a solid left hand. Nice right from Holland. Calf kick for Luque as Holland tries to land punches.

Leg kick from Holland. Solid calf kick from Luque. Low kick from Holland. High kick attempt from him now in the final 10 seconds that’s blocked. Left hand for Luque as the round ends.

Round Two

Front kick to the body from Luque as Holland lands a punch. Leg kick from Luque is caught by Holland and he brings him down then quickly snatches on a d’arce choke submission. It’s in tight and despite Luque’s best efforts he can’t escape and he has to tap out – Holland with a big submission finish at 1.03mins of the second round.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

