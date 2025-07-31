Jorge Masvidal Says Jon Jones More Likely To Go To Rehab Than The Octagon

Jon Jones recently retired and then changed his mind a week later with hopes of fighting on next year’s UFC: White House event, but Jorge Masvidal doesn’t believe he’s actually serious about getting back into the Octagon again.



“Jon’s a wild man, and proven so,” Masvidal said in an interview with CasinoHwaks. “I think he could wake up one day and be like, ‘I’m fighting, and I don’t give a damn about nothing.’ Put everything to the side and just go 100 miles per hour in getting in shape and fighting. Because he hasn’t looked in the best shape when I’ve seen him, like fight shape, like how he usually looks. He would definitely have to get in shape. Part of me thinks like 60% I think he doesn’t fight, you know?

“I don’t think he’s coming back. I think more chances he goes to a rehab and f—-ing stays there than fights.”



Despite suspecting that Jones just wants attention, Masvidal does go on to admit that he wouldn’t rule out the possibility completely that he will return.

“Jon is retired. I saw the thing where he said he’s coming back and this and that. But the guy hasn’t fought in a while. Before that, he hadn’t fought in a while. And Jon, I think, likes to tease a lot and flirt to get reactions. But I could see him coming back on that [White House] card as well.”



However, if he does, then Masvidal is adamant that there’s only one fighter he should face.

“If Jon fights, I only want to see him against Tom Aspinall. I don’t want to see him against anybody else. I seriously don’t. I only want to see Tom Aspinall fight if he comes back.”

And as much as he wants to downplay the idea of Jones fighting again, Masvidal can’t help but still get enthused by the idea of that match-up.



“It’s just about how much has Jon been training? Because we know Tom is sweating and bleeding every day. Is Jon doing the same thing?

“Because if he is, and he’s got a year to prepare, Jon could also beat anybody in the world. So this would be one of the biggest fights, and it couldn’t be better on the White House lawn. We have Tom Aspinall the Brit going against the American. Come on – on the 4th of July.”

For now that seems unlikely though, with Dana White having recently claimed that given his past history he couldn’t trust Jon Jones to fight on the White House event.



As White has been keen to stress though, there’s a long time until the summer of next year, so anything could happen between now and then.