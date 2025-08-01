Benoit Saint Denis vs. Mauricio Ruffy Announced For UFC Fight Night 258

Benoit Saint Denis will return to home soil for his next fight against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Fight Night 258 in Paris, France on September 6th.
The 29-year-old Saint Denis built up a head of steam early in his UFC run during a five-fight winning streak that saw him finish all of his opponents, including TKO’ing Thiago Moises in the second round and finishing Matt Frevola with a head kick in the first round back in 2023.
However, the BSD hype train then went off the rails after a knockout loss to Dustin Poirier in March of last year, and that was followed by a 2nd round TKO defeat against Renato Moicano in Paris that September.
Saint Denis has since managed to get back in the win column in a less high-profile match-up against Kyle Prepolec at UFC 315 a couple of months ago, claiming a second round submission finish.
Now BSD will face the in-form Brazilian Ruffy, who has won all three of his UFC fights to date since joining from the Contender Series in 2023 and currently holds an overall 12-1 career record.
The 29-year-old Ruffy TKO’d Jamie Mullarkey in his debut in May of last year and then earned a unanimous decision victory over James Llontop, followed by a spinning wheel kick KO of King Green back in March.
Saint Denis vs. Ruffy joins a UFC Fight Night 258 card that is set to be headlined by a middleweight clash with title implications featuring Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho.
Benoit Saint Denis will return to home soil for his next fight against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Fight Night 258 in Paris, France on September 6th. The 29-year-old Saint Denis built up a head of steam early in his UFC run during a five-fight winning streak that saw him finish all of his opponents, including ...
Benoit Saint Denis will return to home soil for his next fight against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Fight Night 258 in Paris, France on September 6th.