UFC On ESPN 71 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC On ESPN 71 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas ahead of tomorrow night’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below. Main Card Tatsuro Taira (126) vs. HyunSung Park (126) Chris Duncan (156) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (155.5) Elves Brener (155.5) vs. Esteban Ribovics (155.5) Nora ...