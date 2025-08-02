Dustin Poirier’s Wife Writes Heartfelt Tribute To Star After His Retirement

Jolie Poirier, wife of UFC star Dustin Poirier, has written a heartfelt tribute to her husband after his recent retirement from the sport.



“I always dreaded the thought of you walking away from the sport that has shaped you into the incredible man you are today but as the weeks go by I’m so thankful for it all,” Jolie wrote. “The good, the bad, the ups, the downs, the accomplishments, the setbacks but most importantly the lessons we’ve learned along the way. You truly have inspired us all to chase our dreams no matter what obstacles lie ahead. You created a beautiful life for us and we have even more to look forward to.



“Congrats on an amazing fighting career! You have earned every moment of this new chapter and are supported every step of the way with so much love & admiration. A true role model to so many especially our daughter & baby boy to come. Can’t wait to tell him what a legend dad is. Thank you for including me on this journey @dustinpoirier.

“Thank you to all of our family, friends & fans who have consistently supported this insane fighting lifestyle of ours!

And thank you to the @ufc and everyone behind the scenes who keep that machine well oiled! You guys are amazing and have become our second family over the last 15 years. We love you all #teamdiamondforever.”

With The 36-year-old having hung up his gloves for good after a 30-10 (+1nc) career, he’s now turning his attention to what comes next, and it seems he still intends to be involved in the sport as a UFC analyst.

“Looking forward to getting back on the ESPN desk going to start focusing on that now,” Poirier wrote on social media earlier this week.