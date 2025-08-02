Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 71 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Tatsuro Taira fights Hyun-Sung Park in the flyweight main event. The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK). ...
The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK).
Main Card
Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun-Sung Park Mateusz Rębecki vs. Chris Duncan Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics Karol Rosa vs. Nora Cornolle Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Danny Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos
Prelims
Rinya Nakamura vs. Nathan Fletcher Rodolfo Vieira vs. Tresean Gore Nick Klein vs. Andrey Pulyaev Andre Lima vs. Felipe Bunes Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza
