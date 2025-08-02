UFC On ESPN 71 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 71 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Tatsuro Taira fights Hyun-Sung Park in the flyweight main event. The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK). ...

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 71 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Tatsuro Taira fights Hyun-Sung Park in the flyweight main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK).

Main Card

Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun-Sung Park
Mateusz Rębecki vs. Chris Duncan
Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics
Karol Rosa vs. Nora Cornolle
Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Danny Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos

Prelims

Rinya Nakamura vs. Nathan Fletcher
Rodolfo Vieira vs. Tresean Gore
Nick Klein vs. Andrey Pulyaev
Andre Lima vs. Felipe Bunes
Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC On ESPN 71 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 71 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Tatsuro Taira ...

Dustin Poirier’s Wife Writes Heartfelt Tribute To Star After His Retirement

Jolie Poirier, wife of UFC star Dustin Poirier, has written a heartfelt tribute to her husband after his recent retirement from the sport. “I ...

UFC On ESPN 71 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC On ESPN 71 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas ahead of tomorrow night’s event and you can see what all ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United