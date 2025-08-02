Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 71 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Tatsuro Taira fights Hyun-Sung Park in the flyweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK).



Main Card

Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun-Sung Park

Mateusz Rębecki vs. Chris Duncan

Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics

Karol Rosa vs. Nora Cornolle

Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Danny Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos

Prelims

Rinya Nakamura vs. Nathan Fletcher

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Tresean Gore

Nick Klein vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Andre Lima vs. Felipe Bunes

Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza