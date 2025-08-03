Tatsuro Taira Submits Hyun-Sung Park In 2nd Round At UFC On ESPN 71

By Ross Cole

Tatsuro Taira dominated Hyun-Sung Park tonight at UFC ON ESPN 71, dropping him in the first round and then submitting him in the second.

Round One

The flyweight main event is underway in Las Vegas!

Cautious opening minute. Jab from Taira. Nicely timed right hand from him. Taira lands again afterwards and drops Park!

Taira gets on top, but doesn’t go all-out for a finish, instead opting to just control on top. That gives Park time to recoup, then he battles back to his feet. Taira is still clinched up though and brings him back down.

Park back up, but Taira is latched onto his back with the body triangle in as he does so. Park carrying his weight against the cage. Taira suddenly brings Park down on top of him while trying to sink in a rear-naked choke, but Park steers clear of that danger.

Taira still has a body lock as Park gets to his knees and puts his back against the cage where he remains until the end of the round.

Round Two

Low kick for Park. Taira drives into a strong takedown and gets Park down. Park trying to fight back to his feet, but Taira denies that and has his back, pulling him down while getting his body triangle in again.

Taira works for the rear-naked choke now, but it’s more of a face crank that ends up forcing Park to tap out soon after! Nice submission win for Taira to seal a dominant performance at 1.06mins of the second round.

