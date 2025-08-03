Below you’ll find UFC On ESPN 71 post-fight interviews with the winners from last night’s main card. Tatsuro Taira Chris Duncan Esteban Ribovics Karol Rosa Neil Magny Kevin Vallejos
Below you’ll find UFC On ESPN 71 post-fight interviews with the winners from last night’s main card.
Tatsuro Taira
Chris Duncan
Esteban Ribovics
Karol Rosa
Neil Magny
Kevin Vallejos
Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.