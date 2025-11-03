UFC On ESPN 73 Fight Card

UFC On ESPN 73 takes place this coming Saturday night, November 8th at the Apex in Las Vegas and you can check out the full fight card below.

In the main event Gabriel Bonfim rides the momentum of a three-fight winning streak into a fight against Randy Brown, who earned a KO victory in his last Octagon appearance.

Matt Schnell is coming off his first win in four fights as he now takes the co-main event spot against Joseph Morales, who won TUF 33’s flyweight tournament in his debut a couple of months ago.

Muslim Salikhov has KO’d his last two opponents in the opening round and now squares up to Uros Medic, who started the year with a KO defeat, but has since rebounded with a knockout win of his own.

Chris Padilla has gone 3-0 in the UFC so far and now fights Ismael Bonfim, who has lost two of his last three fights in the Octagon.

Ricky Simon has already earned back-to-back wins in 2025 and now looks to maintain that momentum against Raoni Barcelos, who is also in fine form courtesy of a trio of victories.

Christian Leroy Duncan is hoping for his third win of this calendar year when he opens up the main card against Marco Tulio, whose two TKO wins in the UFC so far have taken his overall career record to 14-1.

See the full UFC On ESPN 73 fight card below.

Main Card

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown
Matt Schnell vs. Joseph Morales
Muslim Salikhov vs. Uroš Medić
Chris Padilla vs. Ismael Bonfim
Ricky Simón vs. Raoni Barcelos
Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Marco Tulio

Prelims

Hyder Amil vs. Jamall Emmers
Adrian Yañez vs. Cristian Quiñónez
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
Josh Hokit vs. Max Gimenis
Miles Johns vs. Daniel Marcos
Tecia Pennington vs. Denise Gomes
Jackson McVey vs. Robert Valentin

