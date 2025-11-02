UFC Fight Night 263 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 263 event in Las Vegas the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced.



Four ‘Performance Of The Night’ awards were up for grabs, and headliner Steve Garcia seized one of them after he got straight down to business in the opening round as he put David Onama on the back foot with solid punches. That pressure continued and soon paid off as he briefly managed to floor Onama with a chopping left hand and then shortly afterwards stung him again. Onama’s attempt to retreat bought him little time as Garcia quickly pursued and sent him to the canvas with another barrage of blows, before sealing the TKO finish with ground-and-pound at the 3:31min mark of the opening orund.



Waldo Cortes-Acosta was a certainty for a performance bonus after he went through a rollercoaster of a first round against Ante Delija in the co-main event. Delija looked determined to impose his will on the stand-up battle in the first round and in it’s later stages he unleashed an extended combination of punches that had his opponent covering up, leading to the ref stepping in as he reeled off in celebration. However, though everyone thought the fight was over it soon became apparent that Cortes-Acosta had actually been poked in the eye, and after a few minute of confusion and recovery time the fight was allowed to continue. Upon the restart Cortes-Acosta almost immediately landed a home run right hand that floored Delija, with a few hammerfists then sealing a stunning comeback KO victory.



Allan Nascimento seemed to be coming off second-best in the striking exchanges against Cody Durden in the opening round of their main card fight, as despite landing numerous low kicks, he was being tagged by hard punches in return. There was more of the same as the second round progressed, right up until Nascimento suddenly unleashed an elbow strike counter that buckled his opponent, before going on to pounce on an anaconda choke submission that would force Durden to tap-out.



The final performance bonus went to prelim fighter Donte Johnson, who was able to secure his first ever submission finish thanks to a guillotine choke early in the second round that forced a quick tap-out from Sedriques Dumas.