Steve Garcia TKO’s David Onama In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 263

Steve Garcia took the fight to David Onama straight away in the main event of UFC Fight Night 263 tonight and didn’t stop until he delivered a TKO finish.

Round One

The featherweight main event is underway in Las Vegas!



Nice jab for Garcia. He goes to the body and Onama works a counter. a couple more punches from Garcia. Two left hands over the guard from Garcia now.



Nice punch to the body for Garcia as he continues his solid start to the fight. He gets another left hand through.



Jab lands for Onama. Garcia replies with a flurry. Body punch from Garcia. Onama with a counter-right.



Nice head movement from Garcia so far. Now he steps into a punch. Chopping left hand from Garcia drops Onama, but he gets up quickly. He might still not be recovered though.



Garcia on the attack again and has Onama in trouble again with more punches. Onama reels away and Garcia hunts him down, threatening with a head kick attempt and then lands a front kick to the body, followed by short uppercuts to put him down again.



Garcia with ground-and-pound as Onama stays covered up to seal an impressive TKO finish at 3.34mins of the first round.



That was Garcia’s 7th UFC win in a row and the 6th of those to end via strikes, which should help ensure he catapults into the top 10 rankings at 145lbs in the coming week.