Watch Jon Jones Latest Plea To Fight On The UFC: White House Event

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Watch Jon Jones Latest Plea To Fight On The UFC: White House Event

The 38-year-old Jon Jones was in attendance at Mike Perry’s Bare Knuckle Syndicate 4 event in Nashville this weekend, where he confirmed he wants to fight at the UFC: White House event in June of next year.

“That is my goal,” Jones confirmed to Jenny Savage at the DBX4 event when asked about competing at the one-of-a-kind show on the lawn of the White House. “It’s been my goal for a very long time, but Dana’s the boss, he’s a genius business man and leader, and I really hope he gives me the opportunity. I would be so honored.”

So far Dana White hasn’t given any indication that he’s willing to budge on his initial claim that he couldn’t trust Jones enough to book him for the high-profile event, describing his odds as, “a billion to one.”

The final straw for White appears to have been the fact that Jones opted to vacate the heavyweight title and retire rather than fight Tom Aspinall earlier this year.

Of course there’s far more to the story than that however as Jones had also previously been stripped for his former UFC light-heavyweight title on no less than three occasions over the years due to repeated troubles with the law and failed drug tests.

However, the former two-division champion is still regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all-time, and with White having previously stated that he won’t start booking fights for the White House event until February next year, Jones will be hoping there’s still time left for him to change the UFC CEO’s mind.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 263 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 263 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 263 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 263 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 263 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 263 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Steve Garcia TKO’s David Onama In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 263

Steve Garcia TKO’s David Onama In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 263

Waldo Cortes-Acosta KO’s Ante Delija After Being Eye-Poked At UFC Fight Night 263

Waldo Cortes-Acosta KO’s Ante Delija After Being Eye-Poked At UFC Fight Night 263

Jeremiah Wells Beats Themba Gorimbo By Decision At UFC Fight Night 263

Jeremiah Wells Beats Themba Gorimbo By Decision At UFC Fight Night 263

Yadier del Valle Taps-Out Issac Dulgarian In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 263

Yadier del Valle Taps-Out Issac Dulgarian In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 263

Charles Radtke Submits Daniel Frunza In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 263

Charles Radtke Submits Daniel Frunza In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 263

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us