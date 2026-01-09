Dana White Reveals New UFC: White House Details As Logistics Plan Is Finalized

Dana White has revealed new details about the upcoming UFC: White House show on June 14th as the ink dries on their logistical plan for the one-of-a-kind event in Washington D.C.

“We literally just got done going through all the logistics of how to set it up there, how many people we can have,” White said on CBS Mornings. “It’s looking like we’ll have 5,000 people live on the White House lawn. It will be on the South Lawn and then across the street is the park, it’s called the Ellipse, I think, and we can have 85,000 people there.

“We’re going to have big screens and we’re going to have a stage, we’ll have music throughout the day.

“All the logistics are done. We know where we are. We know how many seats. We know what the rigging is going to look like. We know where the fighters are going to walk from. We know where they’re going to be stationed.”

“We’re basically going to take over D.C. that whole week with lots of different things for fight fans,” White said to CBS. “Then obviously a one of one event to be able to have it at the White House.”



White also confirmed one recent rumor that will add even more spectacle to the occasion.



“The fighters will actually walk from the Oval Office to the octagon,” White stated.

And White also revealed that matchmaking for the event will begin ever so slightly earlier than the initial February estimate he’d previously given.



“After Jan. 24 (UFC 324), we’ll start getting into the card,” White said.

Watch White’s full interview on CBS Mornings below.