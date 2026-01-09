Dana White Reveals New UFC: White House Details As Logistics Plan Is Finalized

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Dana White Reveals New UFC: White House Details As Logistics Plan Is Finalized

Dana White has revealed new details about the upcoming UFC: White House show on June 14th as the ink dries on their logistical plan for the one-of-a-kind event in Washington D.C.

“We literally just got done going through all the logistics of how to set it up there, how many people we can have,” White said on CBS Mornings. “It’s looking like we’ll have 5,000 people live on the White House lawn. It will be on the South Lawn and then across the street is the park, it’s called the Ellipse, I think, and we can have 85,000 people there.

“We’re going to have big screens and we’re going to have a stage, we’ll have music throughout the day.

“All the logistics are done. We know where we are. We know how many seats. We know what the rigging is going to look like. We know where the fighters are going to walk from. We know where they’re going to be stationed.” 

“We’re basically going to take over D.C. that whole week with lots of different things for fight fans,” White said to CBS. “Then obviously a one of one event to be able to have it at the White House.”

White also confirmed one recent rumor that will add even more spectacle to the occasion.

“The fighters will actually walk from the Oval Office to the octagon,” White stated.

And White also revealed that matchmaking for the event will begin ever so slightly earlier than the initial February estimate he’d previously given.

“After Jan. 24 (UFC 324), we’ll start getting into the card,” White said.

Watch White’s full interview on CBS Mornings below.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Justin Gaethje’s Next Fight Could Be His Last Says Coach Trevor Wittman

Justin Gaethje’s Next Fight Could Be His Last Says Coach Trevor Wittman

Jon Jones And Daniel Cormier Remain Enemies As Reality Show Appearance Turns Sour

Jon Jones And Daniel Cormier Remain Enemies As Reality Show Appearance Turns Sour

Tatiana Suarez vs. Loopy Godinez Targeted For UFC 327

Tatiana Suarez vs. Loopy Godinez Targeted For UFC 327

Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa Set For UFC Fight Night 267

Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa Set For UFC Fight Night 267

Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber Rematch In The Works For UFC Fight Night 271

Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber Rematch In The Works For UFC Fight Night 271

Michael Morales Reacts Angrily To Website Adding Loss To His Undefeated Record

Michael Morales Reacts Angrily To Website Adding Loss To His Undefeated Record

Jones Cormier bitter rivals

Jon Jones Wants To Fix Relationship With Daniel Cormier During Reality Show Head-To-Head

UFC 2025 Year In Review Video: Part 2

UFC 2025 Year In Review Video: Part 2

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us