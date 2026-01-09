Jon Jones And Daniel Cormier Remain Enemies As Reality Show Appearance Turns Sour

Jon Jones had recently indicated that he wanted to mend his fractured relationship with old rival Daniel Cormier during their stint as opposing coaches on the Russian MMA reality TV show ALF, but it seems that’s not how things have played out.



According to Jones, DC repeatedly shut down his attempts to make peace with him during filming for the show in Thailand.



“This season against Daniel Cormier, what a stuffy, just d*ckhead Cormier really is,” Jones told Red Corner MMA. “I think if you really get to know Daniel Cormier, he’s an assh*le. He was an assh*le. He didn’t really connect with any of the fighters here. He’s just an assh*le.

“I tried to make peace with him many times but he made it very clear that he wants to be enemies for the rest of his life because of how lucrative it is.”

Jones went on to claim that he is not the only person that Cormier didn’t treat well on the show.



“There’s moments were we got to laugh but for the most part, he’s a d*ckhead,” Jones said. “You look at the way he treats his staff members. He brought like 10 Yes Men out with him and literally [telling them] ‘Go get me my water … where’s my this?’ ‘Why is that this?’ He just bosses guys around.

“The times we weren’t filming, he wasn’t very sociable with the people on set. He’s just a d*ckhead. I think people that really work with him know that.”

Jones also addressed Cormier’s recent claim that he’d like to wrestle his rival in a competitive match.



“If I wrestled against Daniel Cormier, it would be really interesting to see what happened,” Jones said. “I can’t definitively say what would happen in the sport of wrestling. The one thing I do know is I made him cry in front of the world. I took him off the list of being considered one of the greatest fighters of all time.

“He’ll be even lower in the ranking of the greatest heavyweights of all time because my prospect Gable Steveson is going to be three times the champion Daniel Cormier ever was. He’ll just always be in my shadow one way or another.”