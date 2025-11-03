Jiri Prochazka Eyes Possible 185lb Switch, But Wants Alex Pereira Trilogy Fight First

Former light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has revealed he’s interested in competing in the UFC’s middleweight division, but he still has unfinished business to attend to first at 205lbs.



The 33-year-old Prochazka has already suffered two TKO defeats against current light-heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira in 2023 and 2024, but he still believes a trilogy fight between them is a viable option for his next fight.



“Yes, yes I believe I’m next,” Prochazka told Cageside Press at Oktagon 79 on Saturday night, before suggesting, “March…April,” of next year as a potential landing spot for the title clash.

Prochazka is currently the No.1 contender at 205lbs, so it’s certainly not out of the realms of possibility, though the No.3 ranked Carlos Ulberg recently suggested that it’s more likely he’ll be next in line.



“(It’s a tough sell), 100 percent,” Ulberg told mmajunkie when asked about the possibility of a Pereira vs. Prochazka trilogy fight. “That’s the thing. He’s coming off two losses with Pereira, so I don’t see a third happening. He’s campaigning as much as you can because it’s the big fights that you want, but it’s my time now. He’s had his moments, which is great, and you have to give credit where it’s due. But right now it’s my time.”

It seems even Prochazka is aware of that though as he appears to be keeping his options open by also floating the idea of moving down to middleweight in the future.



“For me, cutting to 93 kg [205 lbs] is not a problem,” Prochazka told Cageside Press. “I think dropping to 84 kg [185 lbs] would be really something. I believe I can make it with my body because I know my body well, so I can make it. But it depends, I first want to bring the title to Czech Republic, light heavyweight.”