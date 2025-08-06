Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Daily Monitoring To Ensure He Doesn’t Overtrain

By Ross Cole

Khamzat Chimaev is known to have a relentless work ethic in the gym that’s so extreme it actually puts his health at risk, so he’s now monitored on a daily basis to ensure he’s not overdoing it. “Khamzat’s never at 100% on fight night because he constantly overtrains,” Khamzat’s training partner Arman Tsarukyan told Kamil ...

Khamzat Chimaev is known to have a relentless work ethic in the gym that’s so extreme it actually puts his health at risk, so he’s now monitored on a daily basis to ensure he’s not overdoing it.

“Khamzat’s never at 100% on fight night because he constantly overtrains,” Khamzat’s training partner Arman Tsarukyan told Kamil Gadzhiev. “After sparring he always goes to work on a bag, lift weights etc. He’s one of those guys you have to tell when it’s time to stop… He’s now being tested daily to monitor his recovery. There they have a device that shows his recovery status every day. And if he’s in a slump, they help him pull out of it. They give him more time to relax, because when you’re overtrained, you can’t work properly in sparring. We need a guy who will control [Khamzat] 24/7 and stop him at the right time so he won’t overtrain.”

When he first arrived in the UFC, Khamzat became known for his desire to fight frequently, leading to his first three wins in the Octagon taking place in the space of just three months in 2020.

However, health issues and injuries soon piled up, resulting in the now 31-year-old only having fought five times in five years, including three separate year-long absences from the Octagon.

Nevertheless, what Khamzat has been able to do consistently is continue to win, extending his unbeaten record to 14-0, and so if he can stay healthy then he will be fighting for the middleweight title against current champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 on August 16th.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC On ESPN 72 Promo Video

Check out a new promo video for this weekend’s UFC On ESPN 72 event headlined by Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez.

Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Daily Monitoring To Ensure He Doesn’t Overtrain

Khamzat Chimaev is known to have a relentless work ethic in the gym that’s so extreme it actually puts his health at risk, so ...

Joe Pyfer vs. Abus Magomedov Set For UFC 320

A middleweight fight between Joe Pyfer and Abus Magomedov has been added to the UFC 320 card on October 4th in Las Vegas. The ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United