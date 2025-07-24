Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Jusudavicius Set For UFC Fight Night 262

By Ross Cole

Manon Fiorot and Jasmine Jusudiavicius have signed up to face each other at UFC Fight night 262 in Vancouver, Canada on October 18th. The 35-year-old Fiorot is coming off an unsuccessful attempt to seize the flyweight title from Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 315 just a couple of months ago, losing out by unanimous decision. However, ...

The 35-year-old Fiorot is coming off an unsuccessful attempt to seize the flyweight title from Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 315 just a couple of months ago, losing out by unanimous decision.

However, Fiorot had been on a seven fight winning streak in the UFC prior to that, beating the likes of Erin Blanchfield, Rose Namajunas, Katlyn Chookagian and Jennifer Maia along the way, so she’s still ranked No.2 in the division and will hope to fight her way back into title contention sooner rather than later.

As for Jusudivicius, she is currently on a five-fight winning streak that began in January of last year and has included wins over the likes of Ariane de Silva, Mayra Bueno Silva and most recently Jessica Andrade back in May.

Three of those victories came via submission and that’s taken Jusudavicius up to No.5 on the women’s flyweight ladder heading into her next fight.

Fiorot vs. Jusudavicius is currently the most notable fight on a UFC Fight Night 262 card that is still in it’s fledgling stages, with there being no confirmation yet as to what the main and co-main event match-ups will be.

