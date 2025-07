UFC On ABC 9 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC On ABC 9 weigh-ins have now taken place ahead of tomorrow’s event in Abu Dhabi and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below. Main Card Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs. Reinier de Ridder (186) Petr Yan (135.5) vs. Marcus McGhee (136) Shara Magomedov (186) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185) Asu ...