Merab Dvalishvili Unfazed After Injuring Toe In Training Ahead Of Title Rematch

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has damaged the pinky toe on his right foot just a couple of weeks out from his title rematch against Sean O’Malley at UFC 316 on June 8th, but he doesn’t appear to be concerned about it in the slightest.



Dvalishvili posted a video showing off what he claimed was a broken toe to his teammates in training while joking that he was just going to cut it off.



“Why you break my toe, my friend?” Dvalishvili asked LFA fighter Cameron Sandoval.

“That was you, you kicked me in the head and broke your toe, that was your fault,” Sandoval replied.

“I’m going to cut it off. This guy broke it,” Dvalishvili said while laughing.

This is nothing new for Dvalishvili as he also posted about having a notable cut above his eye prior to his first fight with O’Malley at UFC 306 last year, which did little to put him in Dana White’s good books as fears rose that the pivotal match-up could be cancelled.



Dvalishvili hasn’t learned his lesson though as recently he was seen with another cut, and he’s now happily telling the world about his unfortunate toe mishap.



With that being said, at the time of writing it appears that the rematch with O’Malley is still on course for June 8th in New Jersey.