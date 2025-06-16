Miranda Maverick Reveals She Tore ACL During Decision Loss To Rose Namajunas

Miranda Maverick has revealed that she suffered a torn ACL during her fight with Rose Namajunas in the co-main event of UFC On ESPN 69 on Saturday night, which ended in a unanimous decision loss.



“Not the result I wanted but I fought with what I had,” Maverick wrote on Instagram. “My ACL was torn in the second round (i’ll have to rewatch to know exactly when but I think it was during a takedown exchange). I never got dropped, but I was unstable on my legs so as soon as I got hit in the third round my leg buckled.

“I’m blessed I was able to make it to the end of the fight and I’m honored that I got to share the cage with the legend @rosenamajuna. I’ll take this lay off in stride and you will see me again! But for now time to recover and figure some things out.

“Thank you to my coaches, training partners, managers, fans, and of course my family for being in my corner and always caring about me over the results! Thank you@ufc @mickmaynard2 for giving me an experience such as this. I’m blessed to have these kind of opportunities and live the life that I do! Praise The Lord my Rock!”

The 27-year-old Maverick’s defeat ended a four-fight winning streak in the flyweight division, leaving her with an overall 15-6 career record so far.