Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho To Headline UFC Fight Night 258

Leading middleweight contenders Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho will fight in the main event of UFC Fight Night 258 in Paris, France on September 6th.



The 30-year-old Imavov is the current No.1 contender at 185lbs after putting together four wins and a draw over the past two years.



That run didn’t get off to the best of starts after a clash of heads with Chris Curtis lead to a no-contest ruling back in June of 2023.



However, since then Imavov has gone on to beat Roman Dolidze by majority decision, Jared Cannonier by TKO, Brendan Allen by unanimous decision and most recently in February he TKO’d former champ Israel Adesanya early in the second round.



Despite that taking him to pole position in the top contenders list, current champion Dricus du Plessis will instead fight the No.3 ranked Khamzat Chimaev next, and the UFC brass have opted not to have Imavov just wait on the sidelines to face the winner of that fight.



Instead, Imavov will take on another of the division’s most in-form fighters in the 32-year-old Borralho, who is undefeated in his seven UFC fights so far since joining from the Contender Series in 2021.



Along the way Borralho has beaten the likes of Jared Cannonier, Paul Craig, Abus Magomedov and Michal Oleksiejczuk, and now could potentially leapfrog Imavov to put himself into title contention if he can best him in Paris.