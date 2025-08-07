UFC On ESPN 72 Pre-Fight Interviews

By Ross Cole

Below you’ll find UFC On ESPN 72 pre-fight interviews with the main event fighters Roman Dolidze and Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez.

Below you’ll find UFC On ESPN 72 pre-fight interviews with the main event fighters Roman Dolidze and Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Khamzat Chimaev Aiming To Win Three UFC Titles

Khamzat Chimaev will get the first title shot of his career when he goes up against Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight belt at ...

Steve Erceg Believes He Could Be Fighting To Stay On UFC Roster This Weekend

It was only a little over a year ago that Steve Erceg was fast-tracked to a flyweight title fight, but after three losses in ...

UFC On ESPN 72 Pre-Fight Interviews

Below you’ll find UFC On ESPN 72 pre-fight interviews with the main event fighters Roman Dolidze and Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez.
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United