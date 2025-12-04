Rose Namajunas Now Fights Natalia Silva At UFC 324 After Alexa Grasso Withdraws

By Ross Cole

Rose Namajunas Now Fights Natalia Silva At UFC 324 After Alexa Grasso Withdraws

Rose Namajunas has a new opponent for UFC 324, with Natalia SIlva now stepping in to replace Alexa Grasso, who has withdrawn from the event in Las Vegas on January 24th.

The original bout was only recently announced as part of a stacked UFC 324 card to kick off the first UFC event on Paramount+, so despite coming in as a replacement, Silva still has plenty of time to prepare to fight the former strawweight champion.

The switch-up makes some sense given that the 28-year-old Silva actually beat Grasso in her last fight back in May, earning a unanimous decision.

However, Silva may have feel some disappointment that she’s not getting a flyweight title shot next given that she’s currently on a seven-fight winning streak since joining the UFC in 2022, having also beaten the likes of Jessica Andrade, Viviane Araujo and Andrea Lee.

Instead she’ll face the 33-year-old Namajunas, who has so far fallen short in her attempts to fight her way to a title shot at 125lbs, having gone 3-2 in the division so far.

Namaunas is coming off a unanimous decision win over Miranda Maverick back in June though, leaving her ranked No.6 in the division, four spots below Silva.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

