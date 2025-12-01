Tom Aspinall Reveals Rare Eye Condition Diagnosis In New Update

By Ross Cole

Tom Aspinall has given his first update since he suffered a double eye-poke during his first heavyweight title defense against Ciryl Gane that resulted in the fight being declared a no-contest.

It’s now been over five weeks since the injury, but unfortunately Aspinall says that he’s still suffering issues with his eyesight and could have to undergo an eye operation.

“There’s talk of surgery on the eyes, so we’ve got to see how it goes over the next few weeks,” Aspinall said on his YouTube channel. “Obviously that’s down to the specialists and stuff, but I’m not in the gym training at the moment.

“I’m not doing anything MMA-wise at the moment. I’m just following the doctor’s orders right now and seeing what happens with the health.”

Aspinall also released a medical report that reveals he’s been diagnosed with orbital soft tissue trauma, impaired binocular co-ordination and restricted orbital mobility.

In addition to that he’s also suffering from a rare eye condition know as ‘Brown’s Syndrome’ that limits the eye’s ability to move upwards and inwards, while he also continues to have double vision, reduced visual acuity and a minimal displaced fracture of the right medial orbital.

Aspinall also said that he’s “very keen” to rematch Ciryl Gane in the future, but for now he needs to focus on getting his vision back to 100% before he can really say what happens next.

Check out Aspinall’s full video below.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

