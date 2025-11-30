Max Holloway Thinks Odds Are Good He’ll Defend BMF Title At UFC: White House Event

Max Holloway is the only male American champion in the UFC at this moment in time courtesy of his symbolic ‘BMF’ title, and he reckons that increases his chances of being selected to feature on the historic UFC: White House event in June next year.



“We’ll see what happens with the Conor thing, with Jon Jones coming back,” Holloway said while appearing on The Korean Zombie’s YouTube channel. “I think the card idea is cool, but there’s no American champion. The only American champion there is is the ‘BMF’ title, so you’re looking at the man. So am I going to be at the card? I like my odds of being on it.”

That being said, while it seem virtually every fighter on the roster if clamouring to compete on the one-of-a-kind show, Holloway actually has some reservations about it.



“I don’t know too much of really wanting to be on it,” Holloway said. “Because I heard that’s only going to have like 5,000 people on the lawn, and then across the street, they’re going to have like 80,000 people at screens watching and stuff, which is cool, but the 5,000 people, I don’t know if my family would be able to have seats there. So at the end of the day, it kind of sucks not having family members there, especially when I worked my way up so high in the UFC, I’m so used to having them really close, ringside and stuff, and them just being there.”

Holloway is also not overly enthused by the idea of having to wait so long for his next fight, but if it does happen, he reckons there’s a strong chance he would be defending the belt against another veteran star in Charles Oliveira.



“We just have history,” Holloway said. “Oliveira is just like me. We’re in the top of the division, and I’m sure he wants to erase his last fight to Ilia [Topuria], with Ilia being the champ. And that’s my goal, too. I have history with the champ. … I think he just wants a fight to better his career and get a title fight, and why not me? There’s a BMF title on the line. A lot of people like to consider him one of the BMF’s in the division, and that would be fun, I think.”