Watch New UFC On Paramount+ Trailer

The promotional wheels are now really starting to turn ahead of the UFC’s switch to Paramount+ next year with UFC 324 and UFC 325 now announced as the first two events of the new broadcasting deal, and now a new promo video being released that you can watch below.

The video splices together UFC footage alongside clips from major Paramount+ movies and TV shows that are also included for the price of the subscription, including the likes of Gladiator 2 and the latest Mission Impossible movies.

