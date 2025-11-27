Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov Feud Reignites Over NFT Sale

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov Feud Reignites Over NFT Sale

Long-time rivals Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are back engaging in a war of words after the Irish star alleged that the Dagastani ace is scamming his fans with the recent sale of NFT’s on Telegram.

In his advert for the sale, former lightweight champion Khabib explained how the headwear he famously wore during his fight career, called the Papakha, was a part of his culture that was passed down from his father as a sign of respect and discipline, and then encouraged his fans to buy a digital NFT version of it on Telegram for a whopping $150.

There’s been a lot of controversy regarding NFT’s like this in recent years, which has led to them becoming less popular, but nonetheless, Khabib later posted that the NFT’s had sold out, triggering McGregor to lash out at him by claiming it’s all a scam.

“There is just no way good guy Khabib used his late fathers name, as well as Dagestan’s culture, to scam his fans and fire sell a bunch of digital NFT’s online and then delete all of the content after they were sold, leaving his fans robbed of their money? There is just no way good guy do this,” McGregor wrote on X.

“What a shame and a stain on his father’s name. Just wow! To scam fans using his father and his country’s culture is just so low. Father’s plan has now become Father’s scam. Very sad.”

Khabib then fired back to brand McGregor a liar.

“You absolute liar,” Khabib replied. “You will always try to darken my name, after you got destroyed that night, but you will never achieve that! Yes, good guys don’t do that. They don’t create exclusive digital gifts with real time value, that you can share with your friends and family. Gifts in the shape of Papakha – hat that symbolize traditions and culture of Dagestan people. Traditions and culture that slowly walking over this world, whether you like it or not! Gifts that you can find exclusively on Telegram, greatest messaging platform on the world.”

McGregor wasn’t finished there though.

“On the opposite side of this, it was great to see Islam [Makhachev] honor his own father by putting the double world titles on his shoulders and saying, ‘There is not many fathers of double world champions!’ Truth…” McGregor wrote.

“Apologise this instant for using your late father’s name to sell these ‘gifts’ that cost your fans so much of their money.

“Also, to sell something means it is not a gift, you low-IQ troglodyte. That is the direct opposite of what ‘gift’ means. Duh, duh, duh, dumbass.”

With the feud now back in full flow, Khabib went on to call out McGregor for his alleged drug use.

“My count is 56 former drug addicts, at my rehabilitation centers in Dagestan, that I treated,” Khabib said.

“Come to Dagestan [Conor McGregor], they’ll take care of you here. Mexico didn’t help you, as far as I can see.”

And of course McGregor was quick to reply.

“And who will I be meeting there because it won’t be you,” McGregor stated. “You can’t scam me with your lies.

“You tax dodging scammer on the run. Your poor family, I pray. I pray for your constant lies. I pray, I pray, I pray. While you lie. You should just be honest because Allah knows all.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Ex Bellator Champ Yaroslav Amosov To Fight Neil Magny In UFC Debut

Ex Bellator Champ Yaroslav Amosov To Fight Neil Magny In UFC Debut

Shavkat Rakhmonov Thinks He Can Trouble Islam Makhachev Wherever The Fight Goes

Shavkat Rakhmonov Thinks He Can Trouble Islam Makhachev Wherever The Fight Goes

Islam Makhachev Has Regrets That He Didn’t Move To 170lbs Earlier

Islam Makhachev Has Regrets That He Didn’t Move To 170lbs Earlier

Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva Set For UFC 324

Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva Set For UFC 324

Alexandre Pantoja Welcomes Title Challenge From His Friend Kyoji Horiguchi

Alexandre Pantoja Welcomes Title Challenge From His Friend Kyoji Horiguchi

Conor McGregor Claims To Have Seen The Light After Having Psychoactive Drug Treatment For Trauma

Conor McGregor Claims To Have Seen The Light After Having Psychoactive Drug Treatment For Trauma

Watch Khamzat Chimaev Outwrestle Jon Jones On The Street

Watch Khamzat Chimaev Outwrestle Jon Jones On The Street

Dan Hooker Wants To Fight Renato Moicano Because ‘We Both Suck’

Dan Hooker Wants To Fight Renato Moicano Because ‘We Both Suck’

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us