Shavkat Rakhmonov Thinks He Can Trouble Islam Makhachev Wherever The Fight Goes

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Shavkat Rakhmonov Thinks He Can Trouble Islam Makhachev Wherever The Fight Goes

Shavkat Rahmonov believes he’s got what it takes to challenge UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, and thinks he can trouble him wherever the fight ends up.

“I believe Islam had a great performance,” Rakhmonov told Ariel Helwani. “But I also want to find out for myself: Is it JDM had such a bad performance or Islam had such a good performance? I believe I’m a universal [well-rounded] fighter; I can make it hard for him everywhere. So I just want to find out for myself what’s gonna happen.”

In the wake of Makhachev’s title-winning domination of Jack della Maddalena, the 31-year-old Rakhmonov certainly stands out as a worthy challenger.

Rakhmonov currently holds a perfect 19-0 record, including a seven-fight winning streak since joining the UFC in 2020.

That includes victories over the likes of Neil Magny, Geoff Neal, Stephen Thompson and most recently Ian Machado Garry, taking him to No.3 in the welterweight rankings.

Unfortunately for Rakhmonov an injury forced him to withdraw from a title shot against the champion at the time, Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 in May, with Maddalena taking his place instead.

He’s now close to returning after a year out, but newly crowned champion Makhachev doesn’t appear to be in a hurry to fight him.

“[Shavkat] hasn’t fought for over a year,” Makhachev said after his victory on Saturday night. “A contender can’t sit out for a year with injuries and then come fight for the belt. We said hello, he congratulated me. We just shook hands.”

The good news for Rakhmonov however is that the champ didn’t completely rule out facing him next.

If he recovers, and the UFC decides he’s next, why not?” Makhachev said.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Islam Makhachev Has Regrets That He Didn’t Move To 170lbs Earlier

Islam Makhachev Has Regrets That He Didn’t Move To 170lbs Earlier

Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva Set For UFC 324

Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva Set For UFC 324

Alexandre Pantoja Welcomes Title Challenge From His Friend Kyoji Horiguchi

Alexandre Pantoja Welcomes Title Challenge From His Friend Kyoji Horiguchi

Conor McGregor Claims To Have Seen The Light After Having Psychoactive Drug Treatment For Trauma

Conor McGregor Claims To Have Seen The Light After Having Psychoactive Drug Treatment For Trauma

Watch Khamzat Chimaev Outwrestle Jon Jones On The Street

Watch Khamzat Chimaev Outwrestle Jon Jones On The Street

Dan Hooker Wants To Fight Renato Moicano Because ‘We Both Suck’

Dan Hooker Wants To Fight Renato Moicano Because ‘We Both Suck’

Khamzat Chimaev Not Planning To Fight Until After Ramadan In March

Khamzat Chimaev Not Planning To Fight Until After Ramadan In March

Ilia Topuria And Arman Tsarukyan Engage In Verbal Sparring On Social Media

Ilia Topuria And Arman Tsarukyan Engage In Verbal Sparring On Social Media

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us