Ex Bellator Champ Yaroslav Amosov To Fight Neil Magny In UFC Debut

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Ex Bellator Champ Yaroslav Amosov To Fight Neil Magny In UFC Debut

Former Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov has signed for the UFC and his first fight will be against Neil Magny at UFC On ESPN 73 in Las Vegas on December 13th.

Hailing from Ukraine, the 32-year-old Amosov extended his MMA record to a perfect 27-0 by early 2023 after amassed an eight-fight winning streak in the Bellator promotion.

In the latter stages of that impressive streak he defeated Douglas Lima to become Bellator’s welterweight champion, and then successfully defended the belt against Logan Storley.

His reign then came to an end in November of 2023 after being KO’d by Jason Jackson, and then opted to leave the promotion the following year.

Amosov has since got back to winning ways with a submission finish of former UFC fighter Curtis Millender in the Cage Fury promotion in March, and is now set to test himself in the Octagon.

Amosov will be going up against a UFC veteran in his debut in the 38-year-old Magny, who has had a good 2025 campaign so far, picking up a TKO victory over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in August, followed by a submission win over Jake Matthews in September.

That being said, Magny had suffered TKO and KO losses the previous year against Michael Morales and then Carlos Prates, so he’s not currently ranked, but he does currently hold the record for most welterweight wins in UFC history (24).

Amosov vs. Magny joins the UFC’s final show of the year, and last event to air on ESPN that will be headlined by a flyweight fight between Brandon Royval and Manel Kape.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov Feud Reignites Over NFT Sale

Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov Feud Reignites Over NFT Sale

Shavkat Rakhmonov Thinks He Can Trouble Islam Makhachev Wherever The Fight Goes

Shavkat Rakhmonov Thinks He Can Trouble Islam Makhachev Wherever The Fight Goes

Islam Makhachev Has Regrets That He Didn’t Move To 170lbs Earlier

Islam Makhachev Has Regrets That He Didn’t Move To 170lbs Earlier

Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva Set For UFC 324

Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva Set For UFC 324

Alexandre Pantoja Welcomes Title Challenge From His Friend Kyoji Horiguchi

Alexandre Pantoja Welcomes Title Challenge From His Friend Kyoji Horiguchi

Conor McGregor Claims To Have Seen The Light After Having Psychoactive Drug Treatment For Trauma

Conor McGregor Claims To Have Seen The Light After Having Psychoactive Drug Treatment For Trauma

Watch Khamzat Chimaev Outwrestle Jon Jones On The Street

Watch Khamzat Chimaev Outwrestle Jon Jones On The Street

Dan Hooker Wants To Fight Renato Moicano Because ‘We Both Suck’

Dan Hooker Wants To Fight Renato Moicano Because ‘We Both Suck’

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us