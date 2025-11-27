Ex Bellator Champ Yaroslav Amosov To Fight Neil Magny In UFC Debut

Former Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov has signed for the UFC and his first fight will be against Neil Magny at UFC On ESPN 73 in Las Vegas on December 13th.



Hailing from Ukraine, the 32-year-old Amosov extended his MMA record to a perfect 27-0 by early 2023 after amassed an eight-fight winning streak in the Bellator promotion.



In the latter stages of that impressive streak he defeated Douglas Lima to become Bellator’s welterweight champion, and then successfully defended the belt against Logan Storley.



His reign then came to an end in November of 2023 after being KO’d by Jason Jackson, and then opted to leave the promotion the following year.



Amosov has since got back to winning ways with a submission finish of former UFC fighter Curtis Millender in the Cage Fury promotion in March, and is now set to test himself in the Octagon.



Amosov will be going up against a UFC veteran in his debut in the 38-year-old Magny, who has had a good 2025 campaign so far, picking up a TKO victory over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in August, followed by a submission win over Jake Matthews in September.



That being said, Magny had suffered TKO and KO losses the previous year against Michael Morales and then Carlos Prates, so he’s not currently ranked, but he does currently hold the record for most welterweight wins in UFC history (24).



Amosov vs. Magny joins the UFC’s final show of the year, and last event to air on ESPN that will be headlined by a flyweight fight between Brandon Royval and Manel Kape.