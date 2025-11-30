Only Fighter To Beat Kayla Harrison Says Amanda Nunes Will Reclaim Title After Training With Her

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Only Fighter To Beat Kayla Harrison Says Amanda Nunes Will Reclaim Title After Training With Her

Larissa Pacheco has a unique perspective on the upcoming women’s bantamweight superfight between current champion Kayla Harrison and former two-division titleholder Amanda Nunes given that she’s had a chance to test herself against both of them.

In fact, Pacheco fought Harrison three times in the PFL promotion, losing by unanimous decision in their first two encounters in 2019, before handing the former two-time Olympic judo gold medalist the first and only loss of her career so far in their trilogy fight in 2022.

That invaluable experience led Nunes to invite Pacheco to train with her as she prepares to make her comeback against Harrison two-and-a-half years after she retired from the sport while still holding the 135lb and 145lb titles.

And having now trained with her Pacheco is convinced that Nunes will emerge victorious on January 24th in Las Vegas.

“What I can say is that if the UFC wants to book this fight next week or next month for Amanda, she’s ready,” Pacheco told MMA Fighting. “She’s ready. In terms of adjustments, everything, there’s nothing more to say.

I’m not going to talk strategy because I can’t, but she’s ready, man. What I’ve felt from her… I can say this: I’ve felt Kayla’s energy before, and now I’ve felt Amanda’s. She’s ready. That fight is hers, without a doubt. She’s walking out with the win.”

And Pacheco believes that the fact that Harrison is a genuine threat will bring out the best in the fighter who is widely considered to be the GOAT of female MMA.

“She never really lost that throne. Her hunger is to win,” Pacheco said of Nunes. “She didn’t have a real challenge left, one that matched her level. She beat everyone. When she retired, it was at a time when she didn’t have a true challenge anymore. It felt like, ‘I’m doing this just for the money.’ At least that’s how I see it; it’s not something she told me directly.

“But since there’s something personal between them, it adds a different flavor, right? And now Kayla is the champion of the promotion. She said in several interviews that she wanted to be UFC champion, that she wanted to fight Amanda, that she wanted to get there, and now she’s there. Didn’t she want this to happen so badly? Didn’t she ask for it so much? This is the moment.”

“I don’t think there’s a better time for Amanda to come back than now, than this,” she continued. “And to do it in this way, showing not only who she is — that she doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone —, but doing it against someone who truly is a challenge worthy of her.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Michael Chandler Beats Chad Mendes In Wrestling Match At RAF 3

Michael Chandler Beats Chad Mendes In Wrestling Match At RAF 3

Max Holloway Thinks Odds Are Good He’ll Defend BMF Title At UFC: White House Event

Max Holloway Thinks Odds Are Good He’ll Defend BMF Title At UFC: White House Event

Aljamain Sterling Vents Frustration At Confusing Title Match-Ups

Aljamain Sterling Vents Frustration At Confusing Title Match-Ups

Nassourdine Imavov And Khamzat Chimaev Comments Suggest Title Showdown Is In The Works

Nassourdine Imavov And Khamzat Chimaev Comments Suggest Title Showdown Is In The Works

Paddy Pimblett Already Has 2026 Plans Mapped Out As He Envisages Biggest Year Of His Life

Paddy Pimblett Already Has 2026 Plans Mapped Out As He Envisages Biggest Year Of His Life

Alexander Volkanoski Acknowledges Other Fighters Deserve Title Shot More Than Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanoski Acknowledges Other Fighters Deserve Title Shot More Than Diego Lopes

Watch New UFC On Paramount+ Trailer

Watch New UFC On Paramount+ Trailer

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 Headlines UFC 325 On February 1st

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 Headlines UFC 325 On February 1st

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us