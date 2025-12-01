UFC 323 Fight Card

UFC 323 on Saturday night, December 6th in Las Vegas marks the final event of the pay-per-view era in the United States and you can check out the full fight card below.



In the main event there’s a bantamweight title rematch as Merab Dvalishvili looks to make his 4th defense of the belt against former champ Petr Yan, who he previously beat by unanimous decision back in 2023.



In the co-main event flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja seeks his 5th title defense against Joshua Van, who has gone 8-1 in the UFC so far to earn his shot at the belt.



Former flyweight titleholder Brandon Moreno comes in off back-to-back victories to fight Tatsuro Taira, who has put together a 7-1 run in the Octagon.



Former two-division champ Henry Cejudo is expected to retire after one last fight against highly-regarded Contender Series star Payton Talbott, who has won four of his five UFC fights so far.



Opening up the last ever PPV event will be former lightweight champion Jan Blachowicz in a fight against Bogdan Guskov, who is on a four-fight winning streak.



Check out the full UFC 323 card below.



Main Card



Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Joshua Van

Brandon Moreno vs. Tatsuro Taira

Henry Cejudo vs. Payton Talbott

Jan Błachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov



Prelims



Grant Dawson vs. Manuel Torres

Terrance McKinney vs. Chris Duncan

Maycee Barber vs. Karine Silva

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Farès Ziam



Marvin Vettori vs. Brunno Ferreira

Edson Barboza vs. Jalin Turner

Iwo Baraniewski vs. İbo Aslan

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Antonio Trócoli

Muhammad Naimov vs. Mairon Santos