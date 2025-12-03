UFC’s Earlier Numbered Event Start Time Expected To Be Permanent

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC’s Earlier Numbered Event Start Time Expected To Be Permanent

UFC 324 on January 24th of next year will mark the beginning of the Paramount+ era in the United States, and it will come with a new start time that is now confirmed to be permanent.

UFC 324, headlined by an interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett, will air at 9pm ET (2am UK), an hour earlier than the 10pm ET start time that’s been standard for the UFC’s pay-per-view events over the years.

However, with the PPV model now being scrapped in the United States in favor of just a standard Paramount+ subscription, there’s now more flexibility to bring forward the start time, meaning fans in the region won’t have to stay up quite so late to see the headlining fight.

There will still be some numbered events overseas that would still have a different start time though, such as potential European shows or those in Abu Dhabi for instance, which typically air in much earlier time slots.

Meanwhile, it’s still unclear if this new start time for numbered events will have any bearing on when the numerous ‘Fight Night’ events throughout the year will air.

Fight Night events have traditionally had more varied start times, with shows held at the UFC’s own Apex facility in particular often airing at the earlier time of 7pm ET (12am UK), while events on the road generally start at 10pm ET.

So far there’s been no announcements regarding UFC Fight Night shows in 2026 to help clarify the expected time-slots, but that may well change very soon as the promotion is planning a seasonal press conference on Friday to announce some of the big fights they have coming up in the early months of next year.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Watch Tom Aspinall’s newly Released Video From Eye Specialist Appointment

Watch Tom Aspinall’s newly Released Video From Eye Specialist Appointment

Sean O’Malley Disappointed By UFC 324 Fight Announcements And Not Being The Co-Main Event

Sean O’Malley Disappointed By UFC 324 Fight Announcements And Not Being The Co-Main Event

ronda rousey

Ronda Rousey In ‘Active Negotiations’ To Fight Katie Taylor In Boxing Debut

UFC 323 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 323 Embedded Episode 1

Tom Aspinall Reveals Rare Eye Condition Diagnosis In New Update

Tom Aspinall Reveals Rare Eye Condition Diagnosis In New Update

UFC 323 Countdown (Full Video)

UFC 323 Countdown (Full Video)

UFC 323 Fight Card

UFC 323 Fight Card

Michael Chandler Beats Chad Mendes In Wrestling Match At RAF 3

Michael Chandler Beats Chad Mendes In Wrestling Match At RAF 3

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us