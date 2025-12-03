Watch Tom Aspinall’s newly Released Video From Eye Specialist Appointment

By Ross Cole

Nobody could accuse UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall of not being transparent about what’s happening with his eye-poke injury as hot on the heels of releasing his medical diagnosis earlier this week, he’s now released a video from his recent appointment with an eye specialist.

“It’s very obvious,” the eye specialist Dr. Aws Al-Hity told Aspinall as he conducted tests on the movement of his eyes. “So when he’s looking up and in, the left eye is going up and in extremely well. The right eye is kind of stopping. You see how the right eye is just not as high up as the left and it’s not as turning to the left as the left eye is and that’s a restriction. So the eye wants to go and he wants to track it, but the more I do this, the more he’s going to start aching in that upper inner aspect.

“And then what he’s going to do if he’s in a fight situation, he’s not going to be dealing with it. He doesn’t want the ache in the eye, and he also doesn’t want to have double, so what he’s going to do is tilt his head.”

Aspinall then asked when he’d be able to start training fully again, but it doesn’t seem like that’s going to be in the near future.

“It’s a long road ahead, but the prognosis is guarded at the moment,” Al-Hity said. “I would recommend that you wouldn’t fight until your double vision is resolved for two reasons: One, it could potentially make things worse and set you back even further, or that your training because you’re still having double vision looking into the periphery, you wouldn’t be at your peak.”

