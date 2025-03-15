Nate Diaz Calls Out UFC’s Lack Of Star Power; Wants Title Shot

Nate Diaz has claimed that the UFC is suffering from a lack of star power as he reveals that he still harbors an ambition to return to the promotion and win a title.



Over the course of his career Diaz has had that elusive star quality that the UFC thrives on, but though he did win TUF Season 5 back in 2007, he never managed to get his hands on a UFC belt, losing by unanimous decision to Benson Henderson in a lightweight title shot in 2012, and then suffering a TKO loss when he fought Jorge Masvidal for the symbolic ‘BMF’ belt in 2019.



Diaz turns 40-years-old next month, but in a new interview he insists that he’s nowhere near contemplating hanging up his gloves, and believes he can still continue to build on his legacy.



“The legacy – I don’t think about it as done,” Diaz said in a video on the Full Violence YouTube channel. “… I think it’s underrated, and I think there’s like f*cking – I think I left more of an impact than a lot of these f*cking, anybody has, really. I mean, Conor (McGregor) has in a way, and then you get like, my brother did – but all that sh*t gets forgotten about too. It can go away because you ain’t getting credit to begin with anyway. You might as well keep that sh*t going forever. That’s why I plan on fighting forever.”



Diaz left the UFC to pursue boxing opportunities in 2022 after a submission win over Tony Ferguson, and while he’d still like to return to win a belt, he bemoans the lack of star power in the promotion to tempt him into coming back.



“Well, everybody’s boring right now, so I’m trying to do other sh*t for the moment,” Diaz said. “But like, I want to go back and get a UFC title. I don’t want to fight for nothing, you know? I want to fight for something. … It’s about buzz and who’s poppin’ and who’s doing something. Right now, there’s nobody doing sh*t in the UFC.



““Nobody. That’s why I’m not in there right now, you know what I’m saying? I’m watching. I’m hoping for something. … There’s no buzz, nobody’s doing sh*t. There’s nobody to fight, everybody is wack. Every single body in boxing and MMA.”



