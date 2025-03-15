Nate Diaz Calls Out UFC’s Lack Of Star Power; Wants Title Shot

By Ross Cole

Nate Diaz has claimed that the UFC is suffering from a lack of star power as he reveals that he still harbors an ambition to return to the promotion and win a title.

Over the course of his career Diaz has had that elusive star quality that the UFC thrives on, but though he did win TUF Season 5 back in 2007, he never managed to get his hands on a UFC belt, losing by unanimous decision to Benson Henderson in a lightweight title shot in 2012, and then suffering a TKO loss when he fought Jorge Masvidal for the symbolic ‘BMF’ belt in 2019.

Diaz turns 40-years-old next month, but in a new interview he insists that he’s nowhere near contemplating hanging up his gloves, and believes he can still continue to build on his legacy.

“The legacy – I don’t think about it as done,” Diaz said in a video on the Full Violence YouTube channel. “… I think it’s underrated, and I think there’s like f*cking – I think I left more of an impact than a lot of these f*cking, anybody has, really. I mean, Conor (McGregor) has in a way, and then you get like, my brother did – but all that sh*t gets forgotten about too. It can go away because you ain’t getting credit to begin with anyway. You might as well keep that sh*t going forever. That’s why I plan on fighting forever.”

Diaz left the UFC to pursue boxing opportunities in 2022 after a submission win over Tony Ferguson, and while he’d still like to return to win a belt, he bemoans the lack of star power in the promotion to tempt him into coming back.

“Well, everybody’s boring right now, so I’m trying to do other sh*t for the moment,” Diaz said. “But like, I want to go back and get a UFC title. I don’t want to fight for nothing, you know? I want to fight for something. … It’s about buzz and who’s poppin’ and who’s doing something. Right now, there’s nobody doing sh*t in the UFC.

““Nobody. That’s why I’m not in there right now, you know what I’m saying? I’m watching. I’m hoping for something. … There’s no buzz, nobody’s doing sh*t. There’s nobody to fight, everybody is wack. Every single body in boxing and MMA.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

